Finance chief named interim chancellor at Ole Miss

The state College Board on Thursday in closed session named Larry Sparks to lead the university until a permanent chancellor is named.

Vitter announced last week he would step down and return to teaching effective Jan. 4. No plans for how Vitter will be replaced have yet been announced.

Sparks has worked for Ole Miss since 1997 and has been the university’s chief financial officer since 2006.

A certified public accountant, Sparks holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ole Miss and a master’s of business administration from Mississippi College.

Earlier, Sparks worked for the College Board’s central office, including as assistant commissioner for audit and budget.