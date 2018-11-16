Former health department manager indicted for skimming cash

Phyllis Welch of Columbus was arrested Wednesday and jailed in Lowndes County on a felony embezzlement charge. She’s pleading not guilty, with a trial set for February.
State Auditor Shad White says the 55-year-old Welch stole $1,967 in patient payments from May through September of 2017 while managing the Lowndes County Health Department office.
White says Welch altered records to show fake deductions from cash payments and stole the money.
White demands that Welch pay $4,103. That would cover losses, plus interest and investigation costs. If Tullis doesn’t pay within 30 days, White says he will file a civil suit.
Welch faces up to five years in prison and $5,000 in fines.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info