Gulfport Memorial elects medical staff officers

Gulfport Memorial recently elected Medical Staff Officers who will serve terms through 2020.

Walter Surowiec, DO, was elected Chief of the Memorial Medical Staff. Surowiec is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He received his doctorate in osteopathic medicine from the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth. He completed his residency in general surgery at Ochsner Clinic Foundation in New Orleans and completed fellowships in vascular and thoracic surgery at the Carolinas Heart Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina. Lastly, he completed a fellowship in Thoracic Transplant at Duke University. Surowiec was appointed to the medical staff in 2006 and served as Chairman of the Department of Surgery 2012 to 2016. Surowiec is Board Certified in Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery.

Clifton Leatherbury, MD, was elected Vice-Chief. Leatherbury completed his medical degree at the University of South Alabama College of Medicine and his Internship at the University of South Alabama. He completed his Diagnostic Radiology Residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He is a native of Mobile and has resided in Gulfport/Biloxi for over six years. Leatherbury is certified by the American Board of Radiology. From 2014 to 2016, he served as the Chairman of the Medical Staff Department of In-House Specialties.

John Grady, MD, was elected Secretary-Treasurer. Grady received his medical degree at Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Grady is Board Certified in Internal Medicine.

Alton Dauterive, MD, will serve as past Chief of the Memorial Medical Staff.