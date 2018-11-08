Howell named Employee of the Quarter at South Mississippi State Hospital

Jessica Howell was recently named South Mississippi State Hospital’s third quarter 2018 Employee of the Quarter. Howell joined SMSH in January 2016 as administrative assistant to the hospital director. She also assists in the Human Resources Department as well as in Risk Management.
Howell is a Marion County native and graduated from Columbia High School. She has lived in Lamar County for the past 16 years.
She is enrolled at Jones County Community College and previously attended Pearl River Community College. Howell plans to transfer to the University of Southern Mississippi to obtain a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
She has earned instructor certification in Mandt (July 2017) and in CPR (June 2018). Howell has also completed the Mississippi State Personnel Board’s ASCP program for office professionals. She was awarded a Friends of SMSH scholarship in 2018 to help continue her education.
Howell previously worked at the Mississippi Department of Health.
Howell enjoys shopping online, spending time with family and friends, and cooking. She is married to Scott Howell; she has four children – Damon, Anna Jo, Mikel, and Beau.
