Keesler opens on Lake Harbour Drive

MBJ staff

Keesler Federal Credit Union has opened a location on Lake Harbour Drive in Ridgeland. The branch is the first of three that will open in the coming months as the credit union expands its footprint to all three counties in the metro Jackson market.

The Ridgeland branch is located at 733 Lake Harbour Drive, next to Newk’s restaurant. The walk-in location will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

With assets of $2.5 billion, Keesler Federal is a not-for-profit, member-owned cooperative, the largest credit union in the state. Founded in 1947 to provide banking service to Keesler Air Force Base employees, it now has more than 31 locations, including branches in the Jackson, Hattiesburg and New Orleans markets as well as the coast. Membership exceeds 216,000.

Keesler Federal will open a Flowood location in early December at the corner of Old Fannin Road and Lakeland Drive. A Madison branch, a stand-alone facility on Hwy 463 across from Academy Sports, is scheduled to begin operations first quarter 2019.