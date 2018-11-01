By FRANK BROWN

There’s a list you’ll be challenged to find anywhere else — our Mississippi 100, the list of the top 100 privately owned companies with headquarters in Mississippi.

Click here to get your own copy of THE 2018 MISSISSIPPI 100

This is the 30th year the Mississippi Business Journal has published the Mississippi 100.

We publish this list for a couple of reasons. It’s data that put Mississippi businesses in perspective, and it’s information that is hard to find in one source.

We use annual revenue as the list criteria because we feel it illustrates company activity better than profit and loss.

Information is more readily available today, but finding accurate information is more difficult. Some businesses cooperate and some see our Mississippi 100 list as prestigious. Others would rather protect their data, citing competition and security concerns.

This year, we sampled about 240 companies that we thought might qualify. Nearly 100 returned their surveys and provided information about their company. The other s did not return requests for various reasons — some technical, some forgetful, and some who just didn’t participate.

At that point, we turned to firms like Dun & Bradstreet, Forbes and Bloomberg, as well as company web pages and published articles, for help in determining estimates.

Is every estimate correct? We wish, but probably not. But the real wish for this list is that it represents firms that belong in the Mississippi 100, even if their estimated revenue is off a few dollars.

Companies on the list also change through mergers and acquistions. In the spirit of the list, we continue to acknowledge some companies owned by out-of-state equity firms that still have Mississippi headquarters and still meet the criteria. After all, it is about Mississippi business.