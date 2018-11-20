Mississippi agency probes school district accused of fraud

The Sun Herald reported Monday that it has obtained documents indicating the investigation involves complaints by district employee and whistleblower Victoria Moon Conway. A November letter by Conway to the school board accuses the district of illegal activity and the board of identifying her when providing schools with the complaints.
Complaint details are scarce. Conway has been the administrative assistant for the district’s child nutrition program for more than 10 years. She says her complaints included information that only she, her boss and the director of school dining services would know.
The district confirmed the investigation. The newspaper couldn’t reach Superintendent Arthur McMillan or Personnel Director David Nichols for comment.
