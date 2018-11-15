Mississippi garment factory says it may close without new contract
Posted by: Associated Press
November 15, 2018
A northeast Mississippi factory that makes military garments warns it may close if it can’t get another contract.Mississippi Department of Employment Security records show Golden Manufacturing has warned its 80 employees that they could be laid off by Jan. 4.The company, located in the town of Golden, tells the state agency that its current government contract is ending. Managers are seeking new contracts to continue current production levels.U.S. Defense Department records show that in 2014, Golden Manufacturing won a contract for up to five years making combat and other coats for the U.S. Army and Navy. The final one-year extension was awarded in April 2017, records show , bringing the contract’s value to $105 million. At that time, Golden said it was making coats in Mississippi and Georgia.
