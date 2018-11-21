Mississippi governor wants appeal of ruling on abortion ban

The measure sought to ban most abortions after 15 weeks.
U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ruled Tuesday that the measure violated women’s constitutional rights and U.S. Supreme Court precedent.
Spokesman Knox Graham tells The Associated Press on Wednesday that Gov. Phil Bryant “fully supports the defense of this law moving forward.”
Supporters of the law have always intended it as a test case seeking a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that states can prohibit abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb. Current federal law says states cannot ban abortions earlier.
Reeves blocked Mississippi’s law, enacted earlier this year, from taking effect.
