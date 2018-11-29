MOA recognizes outstanding members for 2018

The Mississippi Optometric Association recognized six of its members at its 2018 annual Fall Conference in Jackson. The association presents the awards annually to recognize significant contributions to the profession of optometry, paraoptometry, and the general public.

Dr. David Parker, O.D., of Olive Branch, was presented with the inaugural Healthcare Award for serving as an advocate for patient safety and eye and vision care.

Dr. Linda Johnson, O.D., Director of Optometry Services at the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, is the James Brownlee OD of the Year. Dr. Rod Fields, O.D. of Ocean Springs received the OD Community Service Award. The recipient of the Helen St. Clair Young OD of the Year is Dr. Evan Davis, O.D. of Eye Care Associates in Laurel.

Paraoptometric recognitions were presented to Marilyn Beeson, CPOA, an assistant for Dr. Kirk Smithhart of Pearl, as the recipient of the Beverly Roberts Paraoptometric of the Year, and Kim Pickle, CPOA, of Southern Eye Care of Clinton, for Paraoptometric Community Service.