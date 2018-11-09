New Petal children’s clinic welcomes Carden

Hattiesburg Clinic recently hired Nicole E. Carden, MD. at the newly opened Children’s Clinic — Petal.

Carden provides care for children who are well and sick, from birth to young adulthood, and has a special interest in the management of asthma and allergy.

Carden received her medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson, and completed an internship and residency in pediatrics at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Carden is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association.