Northpark launches new era

By Jack Weatherly

With the pomp and ceremony of a government facility dedication, the “new” Northpark Mall was opened Thursday.

The 34-year-old mall is undergoing the multimillion first phase makeover that started in February.

Pacific Capital Retail Partners of El Segundo, Calif., bought the 958,000-square-foot enclosed mall in September 2016 from Simon Properties, which had owned and operated it since the beginning.

In recent years, the mall had lost a number of prestige tenants to other shopping centers, and that fits into Pacific Capital’s business plan.

Its website says that Pacific Retail “has proven expertise in identifying under-managed centers with strong fundamentals and acquiring them for redevelopment into higher quality properties.”

Najla Kayeem, senior vice president, said: “Our work with local partners and key business and government leaders helps us remain committed to . . . transforming Northpark into a modernized, family-friendly gathering place.”

A colorful children’s play area and the adjacent Eatery were there for the using.

Also refreshed are the floors and improved lighting along with new major entryways, resurfacing of parking and extensive landscaping.

Additionally, a larger, open space called The Eatery.

The owners said from the outset that they want local input. To that end, the winner of a competition to establish a cafe will be held Dec. 1. Twelve are in the competition said Northpark General Manager Kasey Dickson.