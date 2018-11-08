Owen recognized by national architecture group

Jenny Owen, former Executive Director of the Mississippi State Board of Architecture, is the 2018 recipient of the Council of Landscape Architectural Registration Boards’ (CLARB) Presidential Recognition Award for leadership shown within the Member Board Executive (MBE) community to advance the mission of the organization.

While serving as Executive Director for the Mississippi State Board of Architecture, which also regulates landscape architecture, Owen held multiple volunteer roles with CLARB including MBE Director on the Board of Directors and Chair of the MBE Committee.

Owen is Executive Director of Region 3 (Southern Conference) of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) of which she has served in varying leadership roles.