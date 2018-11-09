Partnership salutes new Ambassador team

The Greater Starkville Development Partnership recently recognized its 2018-2019 Ambassador team. They are, top row, from left, Hagan Walker, Matt Matthews, Jason Ryder, Brian McCaskill, Brad Jones, Gerry Logan, Terry Long, John Crecink. Middle row: Carrie-Beth Randall, Kelly Cutshall, Donna Sims, Barbara Foster, Lateshia Butler, Katherine Little, Adrienne Morris, Candy Crecink. Front row: Libby Gerald, Mary Jane Runnels, Pat Lane, Nina Welch, Peggy Buckley, Caitlin Rackley, Rebecca Tabb.
Not Pictured: Cory Lucius, Cole Brazil, Courtney Cox, Patrick Linley, Bill Thurlow, Anna-Marie Nickels, Christina Lucas, Jay Cook. New Elected Ambassadors include Sims, Rackley, Randall, Logan and Little. (Courtesy of The Partnership)
