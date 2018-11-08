Reeves joins Hattiesburg Clinic Psychiatry – Lincoln Center

Roy R. Reeves, DO, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Psychiatry – Lincoln Center.

In his practice, he provides care to patients with psychiatric disorders and other related issues. He also is clinical director at South Mississippi State Hospital in Purvis.

Reeves received his medical degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Mo. He completed an internship at Kirksville Osteopathic Hospital in Kirksville, Mo., a residency in psychiatry at University of Oklahoma-Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., and a residency in neurology at University of New Mexico School of Medicine in Albuquerque, N.M.

He is board certified in psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and in neurology by the American Osteopathic Board of Neurology and Psychiatry. His professional memberships include the American Psychiatric Association and the American Osteopathic Association.