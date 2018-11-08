Robinson promoted at Cadence Investment Services

Jerry Toney, Senior Wealth Advisor for Cadence Investment Services, announced that Cate Robinson has been promoted to wealth advisor in Starkville and received her designation as a Certified Financial Planner.
Robinson became a member of the team at Cadence Bank in 2014. She then joined Cadence Investment Services in 2016 where she received her Series 7 and Series 66 registrations with LPL Financial.
A native of West Point, Robinson graduated from Delta State University in 2010 with a degree in Business Administration. She furthered her education at Mississippi State University where she received a Master of Business Administration in 2013.
Currently, Robinson is an adjunct lecturer for the Department of Finance and Economics at Mississippi State University.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info