Robinson promoted at Cadence Investment Services

Jerry Toney, Senior Wealth Advisor for Cadence Investment Services, announced that Cate Robinson has been promoted to wealth advisor in Starkville and received her designation as a Certified Financial Planner.

Robinson became a member of the team at Cadence Bank in 2014. She then joined Cadence Investment Services in 2016 where she received her Series 7 and Series 66 registrations with LPL Financial.

A native of West Point, Robinson graduated from Delta State University in 2010 with a degree in Business Administration. She furthered her education at Mississippi State University where she received a Master of Business Administration in 2013.

Currently, Robinson is an adjunct lecturer for the Department of Finance and Economics at Mississippi State University.