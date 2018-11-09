Russell named VP of Community Bank Coast Region

Cindy Russell has been named Vice President of Community Bank Coast Region. A native of Pensacola, Florida, Russell recently served as Assistant Vice President and has been in banking for twenty-two years. In her new role, Russell will be responsible for Association Banking, Treasury Management, and Business Development. Active in her community, Russell serves on the board as President Elect of the North Gulf Coast Chapter of Community Associations Institute.
