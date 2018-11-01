Sanderson ‘19th hole’ plays big for steak houses and economy

By JACK WEATHERLY

After 18 holes of playing or following players, the question is: what’s next?

The 19th hole for many after one of the rounds leading up to and including the Sanderson Farms Championship Tournament was a nice white-tablecloth steak house.

Those in the vicinity of the Country Club of Jackson got a bump in revenue and golf tales.

Not to mention hotels and motels and some shopping.

The boost totaled $26 million in 2016, according to a study by Mississippi State University. Such measures are calculated by how many times “new money” from outside the local market “turnS over.”

The economic figures don’t include the $1.2 million the Blair Batson Children’s hospital received last year, as well as $260 million divided among 36 other charities, said Steve Jenks, executive director of the Century Club Charities.

Figures for donations to charities 2018 will be released soon, Jenks said.

Century Club does not have an overall economic impact study done yearly because of the cost, Jenks said, but he added that “if anything, I think that [2016 figure] should have grown.”

Tico Hoffman, owner of Tico’s Steakhouse, has gotten accolades over the years as an amateur golfer, as well as for the steaks and seafood for nearly three decades.

The walls of his rustic restaurant near the east end of County Line Road are covered in photos of customers and friends. A strong sports theme runs thr

ough them, much of it golf. “He’s a golf nut,” one of his employees said.

If you miss that point, there’s the large Golf Channel banner draped over the entrance to the bar.

Activities begin the Monday with the first of two pro-am tourneys before the actual tournament starts on Thursday.

“Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday were great for us,” Hoffman said.

For the past few years, Scott Koestler has been holding a private dinner for 40 to 50 rookies on the PGA tour the Sunday before golf week.

It’s a chance for young players to brush up on tourney protocols and the like, Koestler said.

Those started when Koestler and his wife, Julie, operated Shapley’s. The Koestlers opened Koestler Prime in the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland in July.

Shapley’s, now run by Mark and Mary Shapley, is still located at its original site at 868 Centre St. toward the west end of County Line Road on the Ridgeland side.

Mary Shapley said business was up probably 15 to 20 percent during the week.

Natalie Dodd, a manager at Kathryn’s Steaks and Seafood, said the restaurant 6800 Old Canton Road, about a mile north of the golf course, had only a slight uptick in business, but that is because “we’re busy almost every night.”

Unlike the other steak houses in this article, “every night” includes Sunday at Kathryn’s.

Doe’s Eat Place at 898 Avery off County Line, “had a great week,” said general manager Michael Steen.

The eatery, based on the original Doe’s in Greenville, is known for its large steaks and its tamales.

It was able to be a cultural ambassador for Mississippi. One of the golfers, an Australian, had never heard of or eaten a tamale, Steen said.

“He loved it,” Steen said.