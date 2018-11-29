SMPDD receives National Association of Development Organizations 2018 Innovation Award

Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District (SMPDD) in Gulfport recently received a 2018 Aliceann Wohlbruck Innovation Award from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) for the 2017 Twin Districts Workforce Development Area (TDWDA) Sector Strategy Plan. The Sector Strategy Plan was produced by SMPDD to help guide workforce development efforts in the 24-county workforce area. The plan focuses on identifying skill gaps in the workforce, aligning training programs with jobs that are in demand, and establishing pathways for Mississippi residents to train for meaningful employment with family-sustaining wages. The three sectors identified are Advanced Manufacturing, Energy and Chemicals, and Healthcare.
