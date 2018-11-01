The Quarter in Jackson undergoing transformation, adding apartments

By JACK WEATHERLY

The Quarter is getting a new look and a new function.

The retail and office center on Lakeland Drive in Jackson just west of the Pearl River is becoming a mixed-use development.

The StateStreet Group is adding 12 loft apartments, expanding some retail space and giving The Quarter’s facades a fresh look.

The Quarter was built in the 1970s in a distinctive French Quarter of New Orleans style, hence the name.

“The Quarter has been a Jackson landmark for decades,” Justin Peterson, general counsel and manager of the project, said in a news release. “By modernizing the property, we expect it to thrive like it once did.”

The second-floor apartments are scheduled to be completed by the end of November, taking the place of office space, Peterson said.

Peterson said the one- and two-bedroom apartments with tall ceilings and modern amenities follow on the success of two recent loft-style projects, which are proof that “there really is a market for nice, new apartments in Jackson.”

He cited the success of the 261 units of the Lofts at the District at Eastover, which opened last year and quickly filled up.

The other is the 241-unit Meridian at Fondren, co-developed by StateStreet.

The Quarter lofts will include seven two-bedroom units, ranging from 880 square feet to 1,250 square feet starting at $1,350 and five one-bedroom apartments ranging from 650 to 1,030 square feet and starting at $1,150.

Other aspects of phase one of the project are reworking of the facade of the five Lakeland Drive-facing buildings and expansion of two longtime tenants – Wine and Spirits of the Quarter, from about 3,700 square feet to approximately 5,600 square feet, and the Country Squire tobacco shop, doubling its size to roughly 1,700 square feet. Cups Espresso Cafe will remain as a tenant.

The developers are looking for “a nice restaurant” for the bottom floor of the two-story building on the front east end whose last tenant was the China Bell.

StateStreet bought The Quarter in December 2016 from an out-of-state owner and much time has been put into planning the redevelopment, Peterson said.

Phase two of the project is a work in progress, Peterson said.

“We’re absolutely committed to the transformation of the whole property,” Peterson said.

That includes two existing, 10,000-square-foot office buildings, he said.