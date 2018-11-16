Trustees name campus advisers for Alcorn president search

The College Board made the announcement Thursday. Leading the committee will be Alfred Galtney, director of Alcorn’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, and alumna Jacqueline Beasley, senior vice president of administration of Minact Inc. The first meeting isn’t yet scheduled for the group, which includes faculty, staff, students and alumni.
The board also hired Parker Executive Search to help find a new leader for the historically black institution with 3,800 students. College Board spokeswoman Caron Blanton couldn’t immediately say how much Parker would be paid.
Al Rankins Jr. left the Alcorn presidency to become higher education commissioner on July 1, overseeing Mississippi’s eight public universities.
