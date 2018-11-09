Vitter stepping down as University of Mississippi chancellor

Jeffrey Vitter will step down after serving three years as chancellor of the University of Mississippi.
No reason was given for his decision to leave the job for which he is paid $600,000 annually.
The board’s news release says Vitter brought the university a “greater level of stature and prominence.” It says his accomplishments included fundraising expansion, initiatives to recruit more international students and oversight of $709 million in construction projects.
Vitter also oversaw tumult at the university, including the 2017 resignation of football coach Hugh Freeze amid misconduct allegations and NCAA sanctions.
