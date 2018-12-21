Anna Hays honored by Mississippi College

Anna Hays was honored as the 2018 Distinguished Young Alumna of the Year by the Art Department at Mississippi College.
As the Art Department Young Alumna of the Year Hays is a featured exhibit artist at the Samuel Marshall Gore Art Galleries at Mississippi College.
Hays graduated Magna Cum Laude from Mississippi College in 2009 with a degree in Graphic Design. While at MC, she received numerous awards including Graphic Design Major of the Year and the Art Department Rising Star Award. While at MC Hays was inducted into the Mortar Board Honor Society. She worked with Ergon Inc. as a Graphic Designer before joining the Omega Group in 2010. Hays is the Chief Operating Officer and Director of Graphic Design with the Omega Group Advertising Agency, a full-service marketing firm in Ridgeland.
Hays has developed national brands and designs for businesses, and her work consists of designing and developing creative services including print, website design, commercial production, digital mediums and photography.
She enjoys speaking to university and high school classes and has been a keynote speaker for marketing and media seminars. Hays currently serves on the Mississippi College Graphic Design Advisory Board. She is a member of First Baptist Jackson and is active with charitable organizations.
