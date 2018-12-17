Auto museum in Mississippi closing next year

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported the co-founder of the Tupelo Automobile Museum, Jane Spain, plans to sell all 178 vehicles the museum owns, with the proceeds for a charitable education foundation her late husband Frank Spain envisioned.
The museum opened in 2002 but the newspaper reported it’s never had the numbers of visitors needed to be self-supporting.
The auction is set April 25-27. Spain says the museum will stay open until late March or early April, when it closes to prepare for the sale.
Among the collection, an 1886 Benz three-wheeled car, a 1918 Stanley Steamer, a 1929 Dusenberg Model J and a 1957 Corvette.
