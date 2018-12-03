BankFirst Financial Services announces the launch of SBA Lending Division

BankFirst announced that it has expanded its business banking solutions to offer SBA 7a, and 504 loans to small business owners throughout Mississippi and Alabama. With a retail branch network in central Mississippi and Alabama, BankFirst’s entrance into SBA lending allows the Company to better serve its existing communities as well as develop a southeastern footprint to offer loan products that help small business owners who may not qualify for conventional loans.

Also, it was announced Walter W. Dyminski has been hired to lead the bank’s Small Business Administration (SBA) lending group. As Vice President, SBA Manager, Dyminski will work collaboratively with BankFirst’s relationship managers to incorporate the full suite of SBA lending products into the Bank’s offerings and help small businesses navigate the difficult road of obtaining financing.

Dyminski, who has over 22 years of experience in SBA lending, has held various senior commercial lending positions at a number of financial institutions. Dyminski is a graduate of University of Tampa where he holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in finance.