Brunini attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers 2019

Brunini, Grantham, Grower & Hewes, PLLC announced regional ranking in 46 practice areas. The U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process.
Brunini practices in Mississippi recognized in the 2019 edition of Best Law Firms Include:
Jackson Tier 1: Administrative / Regulatory Law, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Commercial Litigation, Communications Law, Construction Law, Corporate Law, Energy Law, Environmental Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Environmental, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Securities, Litigation – Tax, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Media Law, Mergers & Acquisitions Law, Oil & Gas Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Tax Law, Trusts & Estates Law
Jackson Tier 2: Banking and Finance Law, Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Commercial Transactions / UCC Law, Energy Regulatory Law, Litigation – First Amendment, Litigation – Land Use & Zoning, Litigation – Real Estate, Mortgage Banking Foreclosure Law, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants, Real Estate Law, Trademark Law
Jackson Tier 3: Elder Law, Employment Law – Management, Financial Services Regulation Law, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor & Employment, Litigation – Trusts & Estates , Natural Resources Law
Gulfport Tier 1: Gaming Law, Land Use & Zoning Law
Tupelo Tier 1: Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
Gulfport Tier 2: Commercial Litigation
