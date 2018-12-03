Davis joins Mississippi State Personnel Board as general counsel

The Mississippi State Personnel Board recently announced that Richard Davis will serve as the agency’s general counsel. In this role, Davis will be chief advisor to the executive director regarding policy, procedures, and administrative programs. He will also be MSPB’s liaison to the governor’s office and legislators.

Davis has more than seven years of legal experience. Prior to joining MSPB, he served as a civil litigation defense attorney at Adams and Reese, LLP. He also has worked for Jernigan Copeland & Anderson, PLLC; Abraham and Rideout; Hayes Dent Public Strategies, LLC; and the Mississippi Delta Technology Council.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Dickinson College and a graduated cum laude from the Mississippi College School of Law. Davis also studied at Russian State University for the Humanities in Moscow. Davis is a member of the Mississippi Bar Leadership Forum Class of 2016, Mississippi Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association, American Inns of Court, the Southern States Police Benevolent Association Panel Counsel, and the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project.

He and his wife, Mandy, live in Jackson and have one son, Oliver.