Davis named employee of the quarter at Hattiesburg Clinic

Melissa Davis, nursing supervisor for Hattiesburg Clinic Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine and Pain Management Health Center, has been named Hattiesburg Clinic’s Employee of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2018.

Davis, who was selected from more than 100 nominations, has been with the clinic since 2005. As nursing supervisor, she handles all the daily clinical operations across multiple departments and fills in for positions to ensure the departments run smoothly.

The Employee of the Quarter is selected from nominations by an employee’s peers, managers and patients and then selected by a committee of people from all levels of the clinic.