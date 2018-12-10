Dem Brown won’t run again as Mississippi utility regulator

One of Mississippi’s three public service commissioners says he’s not seeking re-election in 2019.
Central District Commissioner Cecil Brown, a Democrat from Jackson, made the announcement Monday.
Brown is in his first term on the three-member utility regulatory body after 16 years in the Mississippi House.
During Brown’s tenure, the commission has wrestled with the resolution of Mississippi Power Co.’s multibillion dollar Kemper County power plant. The company canceled the power plant under commission pressure.
Brown had previously announced he would seek a second term but said he changed his mind. The 74-year-old cited his age and his belief that others are ready to succeed him.
Before serving in the House, Brown was the state’s chief financial officer and a chief of staff for Democratic Gov. Ray Mabus.
