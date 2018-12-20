Democratic state senator won’t seek re-election

Sen. J.P. Wilemon of Belmont tells The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journalthat he will complete his fourth term in the Senate but won’t seek a fifth.
Wilemon, a retired banker who served as a Belmont alderman for 36 years, cites his age. The 78-year-old says he decided “it was time to get out.”
He represents District 5, which includes all of Prentiss and Tishomingo counties and parts of Itawamba.
The Democrat says that in his final year in the Senate, he’ll be pushing for raises for teachers and assistant teachers and improvements to libraries and state parks.
Wilemon has been chairman of the Senate Municipalities Committee for 12 years.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info