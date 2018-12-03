Edney named MC School of Law’s Distinguished Alumni Lawyer of the Year

Butler Snow announced Andrea La’Verne Edney has been named Mississippi College School of Law’s 2018 Distinguished Alumni Lawyer of the Year.

Each year, Mississippi College’s Alumni Association recognizes one graduate from each of the school’s departments for their Alumni of the Year awards. Honorees are chosen based on service and dedication to the school, professional achievements and leadership in their communities.

“We congratulate La’Verne on this significant accomplishment,” said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman of Butler Snow. “This recognition showcases her talent, hard work and leadership in the legal profession and in the community.”

Edney is a member of Butler Snow’s litigation department and practices in the pharmaceutical, medical device and health care litigation group. With more than 22 years of litigation experience, she has significant trial experience in state and federal courts in Mississippi and other states, and has tried to verdict numerous cases, including medical negligence, premises liability, products liability, bad faith insurance, employment disputes and legal malpractice.

Edney has been recognized by Best Lawyers® for mass torts/class actions – defendants and personal injury litigation, by Martindale-Hubbell® with an AV-Preeminent Peer Review rating, by The National Black Lawyers as a Top 100, by the Mississippi Business Journal as a Fifty Leaders of Law and by the Mississippi Women Lawyers’ Association as its Outstanding Woman Lawyer of the Year. She has also received the Distinguished Service Award from The Mississippi Bar and the Outstanding Service Award from the Capital Area Bar Association, the Magnolia Bar Association and the Black Student Law Association.

Edney is a member of the American, Capital Area, Fifth Circuit and Tennessee Bar Associations, The Mississippi Bar, the Metro Jackson Black Women Lawyers Association, the Mississippi Women Lawyers Association and currently serves as president-elect of the Mississippi Bar Foundation. She received her undergraduate degree from Alcorn State University and her Juris Doctor from Mississippi College School of Law.

Honorees of the 2018 Alumni Awards were recognized at a dinner on Oct. 26.