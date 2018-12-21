Forrest General, Pine Grove honored with Maggie Awards

Forrest General’s Marketing and Communications Department was honored at the Mississippi Hospital Association’s Maggie Awards ceremony, recognizing excellence in marketing and public relations efforts of Mississippi hospitals. Forrest General received a Maggie Award and the Best In Show Video designation for 100 Years Lived Well, a feature story about a LiveWell patient who celebrated his 100th birthday at the facility.

The hospital also received Maggie awards for their social media campaign, I had cancer. Cancer never had me; a written feature about Robin Douglas, a breast cancer survivor, called Embracing the Journey; a postcard created for their internal flu campaign for graphic design; and the 2017 Forrest Health Annual Report.

Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services earned a Special Events Community Service Maggie Award for their January 2018 event, Rebound: The Chris Herren Story, Raising Awareness about Opioid Addiction in Young Adults and a Special Events Fundraising Maggie Award for the dedication of the Meditative Labyrinth and Fire Circle on Pine Grove’s Spiritual Grounds. Forrest General also was recognized with three Awards of Excellence: its special event, Tutus at the Zoo, highlighting breast cancer awareness; Mommy Moments, the hospital’s mother’s day ad; and the internal campaign celebrating the facility’s 65th Anniversary.

Pictured separately is Colleen Munkel, director of Business Development, representing Pine Grove at the Maggie awards luncheon.