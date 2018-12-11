GOP rep set to enter 2019 race for Mississippi governor

Rep. Robert Foster of Hernando is making an announcement Tuesday evening in DeSoto County.
Foster told The Associated Press on Monday that he feels a “calling” to run for governor, and it’s “not based on the promises of any campaign contribution or endorsement.”
Republican Gov. Phil Bryant cannot run again because of term limits.
Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to run for governor. His campaign has more than $5 million. Another Republican, Petal Mayor Hal Marx, has announced for governor.
Democrats already in the governor’s race are Attorney General Jim Hood and retired Jackson State University employee Velesha P. Williams.
Party primaries are in August.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info