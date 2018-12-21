Griffin branch manager for Keesler Federal, Ridgeland location

Keesler Federal Credit Union has named Jerrica Griffin as branch manager of the recently opened Lake Harbour location in Ridgeland. The branch is located at 733 Lake Harbour Drive and is the first for the credit union in Madison County.
Griffin will oversee branch operations which will include mortgage lending as well as traditional lending and banking services. Griffin has extensive banking experience and recently returned to Mississippi after working out of state as a business banker.
Griffin earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) from the University of Southern Mississippi, with an emphasis in marketing.
The Lake Harbour location is one of three Keesler Federal will open in the coming months, with a Flowood branch scheduled for December and a stand-alone Madison branch in first quarter 2019. Keesler Federal also has two branches in Jackson.
