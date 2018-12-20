Group: Tourism has good year on Mississippi coast

Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast says that room reservations were up for 2018 and group bookings look strong heading into 2019. The Sun Herald reported the group bookings are for business meeting and sports teams visiting places like the Gulfport Sportsplex.
Milton Segarra with Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast said 2018 appears to have been a positive year for the hotel industry. Segarra said bookings this year are up 16 percent, compared with 2017.
The latest monthly figures, for October, show room sales were up 27 percent over 2017.
Segarra said traffic on the gulfcoast.org website was up 18 percent over last year.
He says tourists are visiting the area for casinos, festivals and events, the beach and recreational opportunities.
