Hattiesburg law firm undergoing changes

Brad Touchstone is leaving the law firm he founded, Nelson Touchstone, PLLC, in January after being elected County and Youth Court Judge. The Hattiesburg firm has hired associate attorney, Ned Nelson, a recent graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law and son of Nelson Touchstone PLLC partner, Mark Nelson.
Ned Nelson is a lifelong resident of the Hattiesburg area. He is a graduate of Sumrall High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. After graduating with Honors from the University of Mississippi School of Law in May and passing the bar exam, Nelson was admitted this fall to practice in all state and federal courts in Mississippi. He marks the third generation of the Nelson family to graduate from Ole Miss Law and to practice in Mississippi.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info