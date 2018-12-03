Hopkins appointed to TEC director of sales

TEC announced the appointment of Bryce Hopkins as Director of Sales located in the Jackson corporate office. In this role, Hopkins will directly manage the Sales team and implement strategic sales initiatives and goals. He also will work closely with the marketing and operations teams to provide insight into new products and services for the business to business market.
Hopkins has 13 years of experience in the sales and marketing industry as a Director of Sales specializing in technology solutions tailored to the medical industry. He has served as a member of the United States Secret Service Detail/Uniformed Division where his responsibilities included protecting the U.S. President, Vice-President, foreign diplomats, the White House, Vice-President’s residence, and foreign embassies.
Hopkins, a Brandon resident, received a Bachelor of Science from Mississippi State University in Health Physical Education and Recreational Sports with an emphasis in Sports Communications. He and his wife, Joanna, have a daughter, Ruth, and a son, Levi. He is an active member of Pinelake Church in Brandon.
