Jackson receives $1M grant for bus route improvements

Mississippi's Must Reads
Posted by: Associated Press in NEWS, Transportation December 18, 2018

Mississippi’s capital city is receiving a $1 million federal grant to improve a bus line.
The Federal Transit Administration announced grants Tuesday to several U.S. communities that are developing new mass transit systems, or expanding ones already in place.

Jackson is receiving money to reshape development along a bus system running from the Fondren neighborhood through downtown and to Jackson State University.

