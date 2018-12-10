justsayin takes a look at Melania and her trees

In this cartoon, Ford Williams lampoons the media coverage that conjured horror scenes out of Melania Trump’s cranberry red Christmas Trees in the White House.

The irregular and slightly irreverent cartoon series – #justsayin – reflects the world views of a Generation Z cartoonist. In the series, Ford has lampooned Obama, Hillary, Trump, Dak, Lil’ Wayne, Samsung, Gov. Bryant, Coach Hugh Freeze, HB 1523, Ole Miss, the Neshoba County Fair, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the UAW/Nissan vote in Canton, Mississippi, the disdain for Confederate monuments, ex-Senator Al Franken., Papa John, the Golden State Warriors, Melania’s wardrobe, newly minted Laker Malik Newman, and Trump’s appointment of Judge Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ford is a junior at the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) in Savannah, Georgia, and a 2016 honors graduate of Jackson Academy. In 2016, Portico Magazine named Ford as one of the seven Rising Artists in the Jackson Metro area.