Main Street Greenwood directed elected to represent on State Board

Brantley Snipes, the executive director of Main Street Greenwood, Inc., has been elected to the Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) Board of Directors for a two-year term, beginning in January and through 2020.
A native of Greenwood, Snipes has served for five years as the Executive Director of Main Street Greenwood, Inc., a non-profit, historic preservation organization that works to promote and preserve Greenwood’s downtown landscape.
Snipes has received multiple Mississippi Main Street Awards, completed dozens of façade rehabilitations, collected over $50,000 in grant funding, and overseen the completion of a multitude of projects to aid in downtown Greenwood’s rehabilitation.
Snipes developed the first Revolving Real Estate Program in Mississippi and developed a charrette to engage communities in economic development for downtown.
Snipes is also a licensed Landscape Architect and the owner of Brantley Snipes Landscape + Design.
Snipes has a Bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture from Auburn University and Master of Landscape Architecture & Master of Horticultural Science degrees from North Carolina State University.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info