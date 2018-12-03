Main Street Greenwood directed elected to represent on State Board

Brantley Snipes, the executive director of Main Street Greenwood, Inc., has been elected to the Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) Board of Directors for a two-year term, beginning in January and through 2020.

A native of Greenwood, Snipes has served for five years as the Executive Director of Main Street Greenwood, Inc., a non-profit, historic preservation organization that works to promote and preserve Greenwood’s downtown landscape.

Snipes has received multiple Mississippi Main Street Awards, completed dozens of façade rehabilitations, collected over $50,000 in grant funding, and overseen the completion of a multitude of projects to aid in downtown Greenwood’s rehabilitation.

Snipes developed the first Revolving Real Estate Program in Mississippi and developed a charrette to engage communities in economic development for downtown.

Snipes is also a licensed Landscape Architect and the owner of Brantley Snipes Landscape + Design.

Snipes has a Bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture from Auburn University and Master of Landscape Architecture & Master of Horticultural Science degrees from North Carolina State University.