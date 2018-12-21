Mississippi Association of Realtors names honorees for 2018

Hattiesburg Realtor Adam Watkins was awarded the President’s Award and recognized as the Realtor of the Year during the annual Realtors Convention in Point Clear, Ala. Watkins is now the active Mississippi Realtors president for 2019.
Among others honored were:
Cleveland Realtor Libbi Logan was awarded the Mississippi Realtors Under 40 Award. Established in 2013 to honor outstanding young Realtors. Logan has been the Cleveland Board of Realtors President twice.
Northeast Realtor Kaye Ladd was inducted into the Association’s Hall of Fame, the Mississippi Realtors most prestigious award. She is an instructor for the Association’s Institute, teaching new and experienced Realtors. Ladd has served on multiple state and local committees and is active in her community and church.
James Renfroe with Renfroe & Perilloux Attorneys in Flowood was awarded the Association’s Affiliate of the Year. He has been an Affiliate member of the Central Mississippi Realtors since 2013.
Tupelo Realtor Wesley Webb was awarded the Land Realtor of the Year Award by the Mississippi Chapter of Realtor Land Institute. Webb has served the RLI chapter as President twice, is a leader in his local board, and a LeadershipMAR alumnus.
Mississippi Association of Realtors Political Action Committee (MARPAC) inducted five new members into the MARPAC Hall of Fame, joining 51 previously installed members. Inducted were: Ashley Endris of Gulfport, Don Halle of Gulfport, Stephanie Nix of Madison, Keiko Palmero of Gulfport, and Michele Rumbley of Madison.
Three were awarded the Mississippi Realtors Portraits of Professionalism Award: East Mississippi Realtor Amanda Snowden, 2017 President of East Mississippi Realtors and active in a record-breaking year in participation with MARPAC; Hattiesburg Area Association of Realtors Jim Stroo, a Realtor since 1993; and Central Mississippi Realtor Gary Parker.
