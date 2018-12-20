Mississippi city selling gas system to private utility

WLOX-TV reports the Pascagoula City Council voted 4-3 Wednesday to sell the city’s gas utility to Houston-based CenterPoint Energy for $3 million.
The system also serves some residents in Gautier (goh-SHAY’).
The Mississippi Public Service Commission must approve the sale.
Some opponents say there hasn’t been enough information. Councilman Scott Tipton says he voted against Wednesday’s measure because he wanted more time for consideration.
Mayor Dane Maxwell says the city will use the money to pay down debt and shore up reserves.
Maxwell says Pascagoula will save money over coming decades because the gas system needs repairs.
CenterPoint is Mississippi’s second-largest natural gas provider, with 124,000 customers.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info