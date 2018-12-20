Mississippi Senate budget leader running for state treasurer

A Mississippi state senator who is one of the top budget writers says he’s running for state treasurer in 2019.

Republican Sen. Buck Clarke of Hollandale announced his candidacy Wednesday.

The second-term state treasurer, Republican Lynn Fitch, is preparing to run for attorney general.

Clarke has been a certified public accountant since 1979. He was elected to the Mississippi Senate in 2003 and is entering his eighth year as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Republican David McRae, who lives in the Jackson area, has a law license and runs his family’s investment business, said months ago that he is running for treasurer. He unsuccessfully challenged Fitch in the 2015 primary.

Mississippi voters in 2019 will elect statewide officials, transportation and public service commissioners, legislators and county officials.

Candidates’ qualifying deadline is March 1. Party primaries are in August, and the general election is in November.

Clarke’s Senate district stretches from the Delta down into the Jackson suburbs. It includes parts of Bolivar, Humphreys, Madison, Sharkey, Washington and Yazoo counties.

Clarke, 62, said in a news release that he believes in small government.

“Government in Mississippi holds us back when it taxes and spends too much,” Clarke said. “Mississippians succeed when we are allowed to keep more of what we earn to invest in new jobs and opportunity.”