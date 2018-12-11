Ole Miss seeks to expand beer sales at non-athletic events

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors last week approved an application by the university for resort status for Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the Pavilion arena and adjoining outdoor areas.
The Oxford Eagle reports a university lawyer told county supervisors that Ole Miss plans to sell beer at non-athletic events. The Southeastern Conference bans beer and liquor sales at members’ athletic competitions.
The Mississippi Department of Revenue now must consider resort status.
Lafayette County allows alcohol and wine but not beer to be sold outside Oxford’s city limits. Most of the university campus is outside the city.
The university earlier won approval resort status allowing beer sales at its hotel, the Inn at Ole Miss.
