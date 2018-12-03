O’Neal, Jr. appointed to the Regions Financial Corp. Board of Directors in Jackson

Regions Financial Corp. announced that Willie Anthony O’Neal, Jr. has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors in Jackson, effective immediately.

O’Neal is a third-generation business leader and pioneer with more than 28 years of professional experience in the areas of engineering, program & project management, business development & marketing, quality management and business operations.

In 2015, O’Neal was selected as a State of Mississippi Small Business Person of the Year by the United States Small Business Administration while simultaneously serving as the program manager for a major City of Jackson Wastewater Treatment facility upgrade which garnered an Excellence in Design Award by the American Council of Engineering Companies – State of MS Chapter.

Previously, O’Neal was Director of Quality for Electro National Corporation, an Aerospace components manufacturing firm, and President of his previous company, The Magnolia Management Group, Inc., a quality and program management consulting firm.

O’Neal earned a B.S. degree in Industrial Engineering as an esteemed Weyerhaeuser Corporation Scholar at Mississippi State University. He is a longtime resident of Jackson and a member of Abundant Life Christian Church. He has one son, Jordan; a godson, Deaunte; and goddaughter, Billie.