Oxford-Lafayette County earns National Seal of Approval

A top Mississippi retiree destination, Oxford-Lafayette County has once again achieved national recognition, receiving the coveted 2018 Seal of Approval Award by the American Association of Retirement Communities during their annual conference last week in Daytona Beach, Fla.
As the nation’s leading organization in educating and inspiring communities to attract retirees, AARC deemed Oxford-Lafayette County one of the best places to retire in the country. The Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation serves as the marketing arm for retiree recruitment in Lafayette County.
Director of Retirement Attraction Rosie Vassallo attended the three-day conference to receive the prestigious award while also being one of the featured speakers as well as participating in educational seminars and networking sessions among destinations and developers from 15 states and Canada.
The Seal of Approval honor is presented annually to recipients from across the U.S. that demonstrate a cutting-edge commitment to attract retirees through lifestyle programming, amenity development, communication programs and education. Award winners are evaluated by a national panel of retirement destinations experts on a variety of criteria, including health care, retiree-appropriate housing, lifestyle amenities, adult education, recreational and cultural opportunities and governmental and private support of retiree-focused programs.
Oxford-Lafayette County has become an ideal location to visit and to retire. Retirees become “permanent tourists,” according to Vassallo, seeking a well-positioned location with easy access to large, metro areas and an international airport, access to premier healthcare, and a cost of living well below the national average. Low taxes, four mild seasons, extensive outdoor recreation and community-focused amenities are also desired among today’s retiree.
Since the Retiree Attraction Program’s inception in 1993, the Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation, Inc. has been successful in attracting retiree households from across the country that now enjoy a cost of living well below the national average and tax abatements that make retirement in Oxford extremely attractive and affordable.
