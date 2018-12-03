Rice joins BankFirst Financial Services

BankFirst Financial Services announced that Renee Rice is the new Community Banking President for Madison County.
Rice is active in the community, including serving on several local and state boards: Madison County Community Trust, Finance and Economics Advisory Board at Mississippi State University and Jackson Academy Board of Trustees. She is a Columbus native, receiving a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University. Rice and her family are members of St. Joseph Church. A Madison county resident, she has two daughters and is married to Pete Vozzo.
