Shrimp Basket to open Friday on County Line

By JACK WEATHERLY

A Shrimp Basket restaurant will open Friday on County Line Road at Ridgewood Road.

It will be the 30th restaurant in the Pensacola, Fla.-based casual dining chain that offers seafood seven days a week and a full bar.

James Caldwell, the Ridgeland general manager, said the Shrimp Basket offers “good quality food served in a quick time frame. We’re not fine dining, but we could be.”

It will have several all-you-can-eat specials, depending on the day – steamed shrimp, fried popcorn shrimp or fried fish, white or catfish – and a full menu of appetizers, platters, poboys, salads and soups.

Another enticement is “Oyster Tuesday,” on the second Tuesday of the month from September through April when oysters are sold for 47 cents apiece, according to marketing director Caitlin Lucas.

Lucas said that “we call ourselves a casual seafood dining restaurant. The environment. . . for the customer is that they are on the beach, that they are on vacation.”

And to that end is the fact that all the seafood is “fresh from the Gulf,” she said.

Hours are 10:30 a.m. till 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 till 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The restaurant, with a seating capacity of about 185, will hire 85, most of whom are full-time. Staffing is currently sufficient and thus hiring will be on hold for the first two weeks of operation, Caldwell said.

The new restaurant is in the former location of a Shoney’s that closed several years ago.

Adjacent to the Shrimp Basket will be a Hardee’s, which will be built from ground up after the former Ralph and Kacoo’s is razed. That building has been vacant for 20 years.

Work has not begun on that project, but the parent company, CKE Restaurants Holdings, said Tuesday that the plan has not changed.