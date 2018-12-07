Stone making her community a better place to live and work

By CALLIE DANIELS

Three years ago, a Memphis native moved for the first time to Tupelo. Not only did she meet and marry her husband, become a mother to two sons: she impacted her community for the better.

“I was born and raised in Memphis,” said Tiffany Stone. “I moved here because the job I had at the time was in retail management, and the part of the job was if they had a management position open and they needed you to move… you had to move. So I moved to Tupelo because of my retail job at the time. I now love Tupelo. I met my husband a year and a half after I moved here. I believe that’s why God moved me here so I could meet my husband that I am thankful for. I now have two boys: Matthew who is six, and Adam, who is four. Tupelo is our home. This is a great place to raise a family.”

Stone is a woman of many titles: senior universal banker at BankPlus, Mrs. Mississippi, a sister of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Board member of Catch Kids, Committee member of Joyner Elementary Parent Advisory Committee and Harrisburg Preschool Committee.

Her impact begins with BankPlus where she began three years ago as the Banking Center head teller.

“Tupelo was going to be the new model for branches for BankPlus,” Stone said. “All the branches here in Tupelo are around the same prototype. Tupelo branches would only have universal banker positions in the branches. A universal banker does it all: teller transaction, open accounts, consumer loans, and account maintenance, etc.”

She was promoted to senior universal banker and is the Branch Manager at the Coley Road branch.

“The coolest part of my career is to be a part of the future of banking,” Stone said. “Our branches are the future of banking with ITM: Interactive Teller Machines. This is where a live person takes care of all your transactions through our Interactive Teller Machine just like you would at any teller window at any bank. Our branches are not your typical branch look, but customers love it because it’s so pleasant and efficient.”

Stone also teaches a program at Bankplus, “Credit Plus,” which is a small-dollar, short-term loan product designed to encourage participants to develop a regular savings plan designed to help those “caught up in the Payday Lending cycle or would like to join the banking mainstream with re-established credit,” according to BankPlus website. All borrowers in this program are required to complete the financial literacy seminar provided by BankPlus, a course which Stone teaches.

She is also the 2017 titleholder as Mrs. Mississippi. In seeking the title, she championed confidence and a go-getter attitude for women everywhere.

“I entered the Mrs. Mississippi pageant because I wanted to do something for me,” Stone said. “This was a goal and a dream of mine to compete. We as moms and wives put so much energy into our busy lives and sometimes don’t do the things we want to do. We all need to take the time to do things that we want to for ourselves. Whatever goals you have and want to accomplish, you should go for it. So this is what I did, and this is the message I like sharing with women everywhere.”

Stone had always dreamed of being in a pageant so when the opportunity presented she seized it regardless of what the outcome could be.

“Winning the title of Mrs. Mississippi was amazing! I went into the competition with the mindset of no matter what the outcome would be I just want to do my best. That way when I looked back on it in the end I would know I gave it my all. When I won it was like a dream come true. I gave and still give all Glory to my lord Jesus Christ because he made this happen for me and I’m so thankful,” Stone said.

Her platform as Mrs. Mississippi was volunteerism during the Pageant, as she is a dedicated volunteer to several organizations in her community.

“I enjoy volunteering,” she said, “and I encourage others to find time whenever that is to either volunteer or give monetarily. There are so many wonderful organizations that need support.”

Stone makes time to devote to her busy, dedicated life. She is grateful for the “great support system” in her husband and family who step in when she has to be away.

When asked what advice Stone would give to fellow busy, dedicated women who want to make a difference, she said:

“I like to tell women to trust God to order your steps in everything in life. If there is a goal or dream that you want to accomplish, go for it. If it doesn’t turn out the way you wanted, don’t be discouraged but learn from it and keep going. God allows everything to happen for a reason: to teach us a lesson and to make (us) stronger.”