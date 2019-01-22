22 injured when bus overturns on Mississippi interstate

Jackson Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes said in a news release the wreck happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday on an entry ramp on Interstate-55 during heavy rains.

Holmes says the bus driver, 31-year-old Erika Nixon, is charged with misdemeanor DUI.

First responders said all the passengers were safely removed from the bus. Twenty-two of them were sent to hospitals in the area. No serious injuries have been reported.

It was not immediately known whether Nixon has an attorney.